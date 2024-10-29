China sets to select, train astronauts from partner nations: spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) China is engaging in discussions to select and train astronauts from partner nations to participate in its space station missions, a spokesperson with the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The CMSA welcomes its international counterparts to join in the flight missions of the country's space station, spokesperson Lin Xiqiang told the press conference in Jiuquan, northwest China, ahead of the launch of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceflight mission scheduled for early Wednesday morning.

"Regardless of which country participates, it is humanity's collective quest to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos," said Lin, noting that manned space missions are "the most immediate human endeavor in harnessing the space resources."

Currently, the first batch of payloads selected under cooperation between China and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs are conducting experiments in orbit, said Lin, adding that more international collaborative experimental research initiatives are in the pipeline.

China's space station Tiangong boasts a wealth of scientific application resources and comprehensive support capabilities, and the Shenzhou manned system and Tianzhou cargo system can ensure reliable and stable round-trip transportation for personnel and supplies between Earth and the space, said Lin. "It is an excellent platform for international collaboration."

China has conducted international collaborations with the world's major space-faring nations and developing countries, spanning various areas including astronaut selection and training, space science applications, in-orbit facilities, space debris protection and ground support, which have yielded abundant outcomes, Lin said.

China's space station serves not only as a national asset but also as a platform for advancing space technology and bringing benefits to all of humanity, he said.