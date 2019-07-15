UrduPoint.com
China Sets Up Association To Foster Brain Imaging Techniques

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

China has set up an association for brain imaging in Beijing to further promote the development of brain science, China Science Daily reported Monday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :China has set up an association for brain imaging in Beijing to further promote the development of brain science, China Science Daily reported Monday.

The association was initiated by more than 50 research institutes, universities, hospitals and brain imaging equipment manufacturers. It is supported by five national key laboratories related to brain science and 10 national clinical medical research centers in the fields of neurology and senile diseases.

The association will establish standards for brain imaging data collection and analysis, promote the open sharing of brain imaging equipment among its members and organize academic conferences and training activities.

It will also promote exchange and cooperation with international brain imaging research organizations.

The association will pool the wisdom of research institutions and experts to promote the development of brain science in China, the newspaper quoted Gao Jiahong, chairman of the association as saying.

