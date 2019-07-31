UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sets Up Over 50,000 Farmer Cooperatives In H1 To Reduce Poverty

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:14 PM

China sets up over 50,000 farmer cooperatives in H1 to reduce poverty

China's largest cooperative organization helped set up over 50,000 farmer cooperatives in the first half (H1) of 2019 as part of the country's anti-poverty efforts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :China's largest cooperative organization helped set up over 50,000 farmer cooperatives in the first half (H1) of 2019 as part of the country's anti-poverty efforts.

These cooperatives aim to support sales of local produce by expanding the trade network, according to the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives (ACFSMC).

The ACFSMC encourages chain merchandise enterprises to set up special consumption areas and counters where produce from poor regions are promoted and sold.

In H1, 80.82 billion Yuan of agricultural products were purchased from poverty-stricken areas, and 3,290 enterprises were introduced to help local farmers, the ACFSMC said. Some 116,000 poor households joined these new farmer cooperatives, according to ACFSMC.

Related Topics

Poor China 2019 All From Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attac ..

3 minutes ago

OICCI Launches First Ever Manual on “Evolution o ..

3 minutes ago

First Mphil batch of University of Okara receives ..

3 minutes ago

Locals offer to finance restoration of schools in ..

3 minutes ago

TEPCO to scrap all 4 reactors at Fukushims Daini p ..

3 minutes ago

'LetsHome' generating income for locals in norther ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.