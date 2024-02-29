Open Menu

China Sets Up Shanghai Business Cooperation Zone To Promote Int'l Exchanges

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) China has published a master plan for a new business cooperation zone in Shanghai to promote international business exchanges.

According to the General Administration of Customs (GAC), the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone, an 880,000-square-meter area neighboring Shanghai Pudong International Airport, allows foreign visitors on invitation who enter from the airport to stay within 30 days upon arrival without the verification of their visa. In addition, their personal belongings will get access to an expedited security check.

The favorable measures providing convenience for business meetings and negotiations aim to better satisfy the needs of short-term international business activities.

The construction of the new zone's pilot area will be completed in 2025, and the entire zone will start operation under closed management in 2028 and be fully established by 2030.

Sun Yuning, deputy head of the GAC, told a press conference Thursday that the new zone will improve the Shanghai pilot free trade zone, help the city better play its pioneering role in reform and opening up, as well as innovation, and promote the country's opening up strategy.

