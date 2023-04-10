China 'Setting Conditions to Blockade Taiwan,' Senator Graham Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) US Senator Lindsey Graham says China could be preparing for a blockade of Taiwan "in the coming months or weeks," and the United States needs to train the Taiwanese forces.

"I'd be very much open to using US forces to defend Taiwan because it's in our national security interest to do so," Graham said in an interview with Fox news on Sunday, adding "I would up our game ” and if you don't up your game now you are gonna have a war."

The Senator said that he expects China to "test" Washington this year, as well as in 2024, before the election.

"So I'm fearful that the Chinese may be setting conditions to blockade Taiwan in the coming months or weeks, and we need to respond forcefully if they do that," Graham said.

He added that the United States needs to train the Taiwanese forces, give it F-16 fighter jets, or even send American troops to defend Taiwan.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

On Saturday, China announced that its armed forces would be conducting military exercises from April 8-10 in the maritime area and airspace around Taiwan. The drills are a warning to supporters of Taiwan's independence, as well as a measure to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, according to Beijing. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize.