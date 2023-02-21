China Shared Its Peace Plan, Ukraine Intends to Study It, Draw Conclusions - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi shared with the Ukrainian side the key points of the peace plan for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, that Kiev intends to study and draw conclusions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"We had a meeting with a Chinese top diplomat, our former colleague, former Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi. He shared with me key elements of the Chinese peace plan. We are looking forward to receiving the text.

.. and once we receive the paper, we will thoroughly examine it and draw conclusions," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels.

The principle of territorial integrity is a cornerstone for Ukraine and China, which means that everything that China has done and will do regarding the conflict in Ukraine should be aimed at protecting the territorial integrity, the Ukrainian minister stressed.