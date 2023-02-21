UrduPoint.com

China Shared Its Peace Plan, Ukraine Intends To Study It, Draw Conclusions - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 06:29 PM

China Shared Its Peace Plan, Ukraine Intends to Study It, Draw Conclusions - Kiev

Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi shared with the Ukrainian side the key points of the peace plan for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, that Kiev intends to study and draw conclusions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi shared with the Ukrainian side the key points of the peace plan for settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, that Kiev intends to study and draw conclusions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"We had a meeting with a Chinese top diplomat, our former colleague, former Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi. He shared with me key elements of the Chinese peace plan. We are looking forward to receiving the text.

.. and once we receive the paper, we will thoroughly examine it and draw conclusions," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels.

The principle of territorial integrity is a cornerstone for Ukraine and China, which means that everything that China has done and will do regarding the conflict in Ukraine should be aimed at protecting the territorial integrity, the Ukrainian minister stressed.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine China Brussels Kiev Top

Recent Stories

Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders w ..

Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders will be held Tomorrow

2 seconds ago
 IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behi ..

IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behind Barkhan killing

1 minute ago
 Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in ..

Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in Lahore High Court (LHC)

2 minutes ago
 EDGE launches next generation secure applications ..

EDGE launches next generation secure applications platform KATIM 2.0

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education cooperates with Code.org to ..

Ministry of Education cooperates with Code.org to enhance and expand computer sc ..

16 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decides ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decides to consult AGP, legal experts ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.