China Shares Five Coronavirus Genome Sequences With US - Research Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) China shared the information about five genome sequences of the coronavirus with the health authorities of the United States, the Chinese academy of Sciences, the national research institute, said on Friday in a statement.

"The China National Center for Bioinformation (CNCB)/National Genomics Data Center (NGDC) synchronized and shared five self-selected genome sequences of the new type of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” with the database of nucleic acid sequences, Genbank, which is maintained by the US national center of biotechnological information," the statement said.

Beijing is set to continue sharing information about the novel coronavirus with scientists from all over the world.

China first detected the novel strain of coronavirus in Wuhan city in late December. The virus has already left more than 630 dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.