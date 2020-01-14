UrduPoint.com
China Should Be Engaged In Negotiations Of Post-INF Framework - Japan Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

China Should Be Engaged in Negotiations of Post-INF Framework - Japan Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Tokyo wants Beijing to be involved in talks on the post-Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty framework, including utilizing Russia's help to entice China's engagement in the negotiation process, Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Tuesday.

"Recently, China announced that it would not participate in the New START negotiation," Kono said. "We need to continue our diplomatic efforts, even with Russia, to get China engaged in the framework toward arms reduction of new strategic weapons alongside the United States and Russia in the post-INF period."

Kono made the comments during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

The INF Treaty was terminated on August 2 as the United States formally suspended its obligations under the accord six months earlier.

Russia and the United States had repeatedly accused the other of violating the INF Treaty, which banned any ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO member states, to introduce a moratorium on deploying missiles banned by the INF Treaty to Europe and other regions. NATO confirmed that it had received the letter, but did not consider the proposal "credible."

