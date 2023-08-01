China Should Create Channels for Espionage Reporting by Regular People - State Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Chinese Ministry of State Security said on Tuesday that the country should incentivize its citizens to join counterespionage efforts and create channels to allow people report activities endangering state security.

On July 1, a revised anti-espionage law went into effect in China, expanding the definition of espionage and banning the transfer of any information related to national security. The United States criticized the amendments, arguing that they were putting American and other foreign companies operating in China at risk.

"Espionage is a serious illegal activity with a high degree of discreetness, professionalism and maliciousness. Combating it requires not only specialized state security agencies, but, more importantly, the active participation of people, to jointly prevent (espionage activities), to create a reliable line of civil defense of state security to combat espionage," the ministry said in a statement posted on WeChat.

To implement the new counterespionage law, the Chinese authorities should create channels for individuals to report suspicious activity, providing the population with phone numbers, email addresses and online platforms for the purpose.

"The mechanism for encouraging citizens to participate in counterintelligence work should be improved, and individuals and organizations that report acts of espionage or make significant contributions to counterintelligence work should be incentivized, rewarded and protected in accordance with the law, so as to form a normal mechanism for people to participate in counterintelligence work," the statement read.

The ministry also described the current situation in anti-spying work as difficult.