Open Menu

China Should Create Channels For Espionage Reporting By Regular People - State Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China Should Create Channels for Espionage Reporting by Regular People - State Security

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Chinese Ministry of State Security said on Tuesday that the country should incentivize its citizens to join counterespionage efforts and create channels to allow people report activities endangering state security.

On July 1, a revised anti-espionage law went into effect in China, expanding the definition of espionage and banning the transfer of any information related to national security. The United States criticized the amendments, arguing that they were putting American and other foreign companies operating in China at risk.

"Espionage is a serious illegal activity with a high degree of discreetness, professionalism and maliciousness. Combating it requires not only specialized state security agencies, but, more importantly, the active participation of people, to jointly prevent (espionage activities), to create a reliable line of civil defense of state security to combat espionage," the ministry said in a statement posted on WeChat.

To implement the new counterespionage law, the Chinese authorities should create channels for individuals to report suspicious activity, providing the population with phone numbers, email addresses and online platforms for the purpose.

"The mechanism for encouraging citizens to participate in counterintelligence work should be improved, and individuals and organizations that report acts of espionage or make significant contributions to counterintelligence work should be incentivized, rewarded and protected in accordance with the law, so as to form a normal mechanism for people to participate in counterintelligence work," the statement read.

The ministry also described the current situation in anti-spying work as difficult.

Related Topics

China United States July

Recent Stories

Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

3 minutes ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

35 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

1 hour ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

2 hours ago
Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

3 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

4 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

4 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

4 hours ago

More Stories From World