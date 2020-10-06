UrduPoint.com
China Should Immediately Allow UN Commissioner Access In Xinjiang Camps - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

China must immediately allow UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet to visit detention sites in Xinjiang to examine reports of alleged violations against Uighurs and other religious minorities, a statement issued on behalf of 39 countries at the UN General Assembly Third Committee said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) China must immediately allow UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet to visit detention sites in Xinjiang to examine reports of alleged violations against Uighurs and other religious minorities, a statement issued on behalf of 39 countries at the UN General Assembly Third Committee said on Tuesday.

"We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang," the statement said. "We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her Office, and relevant special procedure mandate holders."

According to Germany's Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen, UN member states have on multiple occasions asked the Chinese authorities to receive Bachelet in Xinjiang.

"What we are asking for is that the Human Rights Commissioner can go to Xinjiang and see all the places she chooses to see and [give] them a neutral, objective look," Heusgen told reporters. "The fact that China is not allowing this speaks for itself."

The international community has levied accusations against the Chinese authorities of oppression of ethnic Uyghurs. The US House of Representatives on September 22 passed legislation to ban imports of products made with what it called "forced labor" in Xinjiang amid accusations that Uyghurs are being held in detention camps.

The Chinese government has denied the charges, saying that the camps are to provide vocational and Chinese language training for Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

