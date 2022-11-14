China Should Tell North Korea to Avoid Long-Range Missile Tests - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Monday after talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali said that China has an obligation to try to make it clear to North Korea that they should not engage in long-range missile tests.

"I've made it clear to (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) that China has an obligation to try to make it clear to North Korea that they shouldn't engage in long-range tests," Biden told reporters in Bali.