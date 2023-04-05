Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Shouldn't Use US Transit By Taiwan Leader To 'Ratchet Up Tensions' - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:12 PM

China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to 'Ratchet Up Tensions' - Blinken

Transits through the United States by high-level Taiwanese officials are not new, and the current transit by President Tsai Ing-wen should not be used by China to stoke tensions and alter the status quo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Transits through the United States by high-level Taiwanese officials are not new, and the current transit by President Tsai Ing-wen should not be used by China to stoke tensions and alter the status quo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"With regard to President Tsai's transit of the United States, I think the first thing to emphasize is that these transits by high-level Taiwanese authorities are nothing new. They're private, they're unofficial, but they've been going on for years and President Tsai and her predecessors have done the same thing," Blinken said. "In fact, every Taiwan president has transited the United States at one point or another."

Washington's approach to Taiwan remains very consistent and unchanged, including its adherence to the One China policy, the secretary stated.

"So it's a long way of saying that, given that Beijing should not use the transits as an excuse to take any actions to ratchet up tensions to further push it, changing the status quo," he said.

"And our objective remains the same: to have peace, to have stability across the Taiwan Strait and to ensure that any differences that exist between the mainland and Taiwan are resolved peacefully."

On March 29, a Taiwanese delegation led by Tsai departed for a 10-day trip to two Central American states. On April 1, the delegation arrived in Guatemala with a transit stop in New York and visited Belize on April 3. On Wednesday, the Taiwanese leader will also make a transit stop in Los Angeles on her way home.

Tsai is scheduled to meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

China has launched military patrols in two areas of the Taiwan Strait in an apparent response to the meeting.

Beijing firmly opposes the meeting, which it says contradicts the one-China principle and undermines the country's sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

China Mao Los Angeles Beijing Guatemala Same Stoke New York Belize United States March April

Recent Stories

Traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

Traders fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Four children killed in hatchet attack on Brazil p ..

Four children killed in hatchet attack on Brazil preschool

7 minutes ago
 Belgian ambassador visits Safe City Islamabad

Belgian ambassador visits Safe City Islamabad

7 minutes ago
 London's Heathrow Airport May Face Staff Shortages ..

London's Heathrow Airport May Face Staff Shortages Due to Mass Resignations - Tr ..

7 minutes ago
 House Oversight Panel Says Received 'Startling' In ..

House Oversight Panel Says Received 'Startling' Info About Biden Classified Docu ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Security Council to Discuss Events at Al-Aqsa T ..

UN Security Council to Discuss Events at Al-Aqsa Thursday at Request of UAE - So ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.