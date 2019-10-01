UrduPoint.com
China Showcases New DF-100 Hypersonic Cruise Missile At National Day Military Parade

Tue 01st October 2019

China on Tuesday presented to the public its new DF-100 (Dongfeng-100) cruise missile among other advanced military equipment at a parade marking celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, a Sputnik correspondent reported

China's People's Liberation Army showcased 580 units of military equipment and 160 aircraft during the parade, which passed through Tiananmen Square in Beijing and included 15,000 marching soldiers.

The hypersonic DF-100 was shown alongside the CJ-100 and DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles. The DF-41 is reportedly capable of reaching the United States in 30 minutes and has a range of up to 9,320 miles, the longest in the world.

The parade was a demonstration of China's growing military might. In 2018, China increased its military budget by 5 percent to $250 billion and ranked second in the world in defense spending.

