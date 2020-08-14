China Showcases New H-6J Bomber During Drills in South China Sea - Reports

China's new Xian H-6J bomber has been demonstrated to the public for the first time during drills in the South China Sea, national media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) China's new Xian H-6J bomber has been demonstrated to the public for the first time during drills in the South China Sea, national media reported.

According to the Nanfangwang news outlet, H-6G and H-6J bombers have recently carried out multiple flights to participate in exercises in the region.

The H-6J jet was showcased for the first time.

H-6 is a license-built version of the Soviet Union's Tupolev Tu-16 strategic heavy bomber. It is designed to carry thermonuclear weapons.