China Showcases Seven Decades' Achievements, Significant Moments At Grand Exhibition

Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A grand exhibition, opened to public last month, featuring achievements and significant moments in China over the past seven decades has attracted a large number of local and foreign visitors.

The exhibition being held in Beijing Exhibition Centre is providing an ample change to people to know about different achievements of China, Ms. Zhou Nan, Deputy Director of the Department of Development Planning of National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) informed a group of Beijing based journalists here on Thursday.

Sharing the details of different aspects of the exhibition, she said the exhibition zone, covering a total area of about 15,500 square meters, is designed in the shape of a time tunnel, following a chronological pattern from 1949 to 2019.

It covers five main sections: The preamble, "Standing in the East" (1949-1978), "Reform and Opening-up" (1978-2012), "Moving Towards Revival" (2012-2019), and "The Future." And every section features historical and symbolic people and objects during that period.

There are a total of 150 "firsts" in New China on display, including the oil painting recording the PRC's founding ceremony in 1949, the first generation of China's domestically-made vehicles "Jie Fang" CA10 auto truck in 1956, a picture capturing the moment when the PRC's lawful seat was restored in the United Nations in 1971, a delicately designed exhibition area that recreates scenes, memories of the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008, as well as models simulating China's lunar rover and the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), and a model of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest cross-sea bridge.

Combining modern technologies and precious historical archives and records, the exhibition comprehensively reflects the experience and achievements of the past 70 years which witnessed great improvements in China's economy and people's living conditions, depicting the continuous rise of China's international status and influence, as well as China's contribution to the cause of world peace and development.

The deputy director informed that millions of people from all across the country have visited the exhibition showing keen interest in the different phases of the development of China.

Zhou Nan informed that about 16.24 million people have so far watched the exhibition online and this number will further rise.

The exhibition runs until December 31, which means people still have loads of chances to go there to experience the grandeur of China over the past 70 years.

