China Shuts Checkpoint on Border With Russia Over Quarantine Measures- Russian Border Body

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) China temporarily shuts the Mishan checkpoint in the northernmost province of Heilongjiang on the border with Russia's Primorsky Territory to conduct disinfection procedures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Directorate for the construction and operation of Russian border facilities said on Tuesday.

"From December 15-18, vehicles will not be allowed through the Mishan (the province of Heilongjiang, China) - Turiy Rog (Primorsky Territory, Russia) border crossing over disinfection procedures at the Mishan checkpoint," the authority said in a statement.

The Russian Consulate General in Harbin reported last week two cases of the coronavirus infection in the province's cities of Dongning and Suifenhe. Both of those infected worked at border facilities ” the Dongning-Poltavka border crossing and the Suifenhe border trade facility. Afterward, the road freight from China was temporarily halted at the two border checkpoints over quarantine measures.