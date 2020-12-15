UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Shuts Checkpoint On Border With Russia Over Quarantine Measures- Russian Border Body

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

China Shuts Checkpoint on Border With Russia Over Quarantine Measures- Russian Border Body

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) China temporarily shuts the Mishan checkpoint in the northernmost province of Heilongjiang on the border with Russia's Primorsky Territory to conduct disinfection procedures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Directorate for the construction and operation of Russian border facilities said on Tuesday.

"From December 15-18, vehicles will not be allowed through the Mishan (the province of Heilongjiang, China) - Turiy Rog (Primorsky Territory, Russia) border crossing over disinfection procedures at the Mishan checkpoint," the authority said in a statement.

The Russian Consulate General in Harbin reported last week two cases of the coronavirus infection in the province's cities of Dongning and Suifenhe. Both of those infected worked at border facilities ” the Dongning-Poltavka border crossing and the Suifenhe border trade facility. Afterward, the road freight from China was temporarily halted at the two border checkpoints over quarantine measures.

Related Topics

Russia China Vehicles Road Mishan Harbin December Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawazâ€™s to be appointed as NDMA Ch ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Suspends Traditional Briefings D ..

29 minutes ago

S. Korea to Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters to Boost A ..

31 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Congratulates Biden on Winning ..

31 minutes ago

NATO Says Opposed to Treaty on the Prohibition of ..

31 minutes ago

All Russia's Regions Started Vaccination Against C ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.