UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Shuts Down 1 Temporary COVID-19 Hospital In Wuhan After Patients Recover - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:22 PM

China Shuts Down 1 Temporary COVID-19 Hospital in Wuhan After Patients Recover - Reports

One of the two new temporary hospitals built in China's coronavirus epicenter Wuhan to treat patients has been shut down on Tuesday, after the last four patients were transferred from the facility to another local hospital, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) One of the two new temporary hospitals built in China's coronavirus epicenter Wuhan to treat patients has been shut down on Tuesday, after the last four patients were transferred from the facility to another local hospital, media reported.

The facility, which was running for 67 days, will be closed after disinfection, the Shanghai-based Paper news outlet reported.

The Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital was the second temporary facility that was constructed within 10 days in early February, when the city's health care system was being overwhelmed by the influx of COVID-19 patients. The hospital with 1,600 beds started to accept patients on February 8.

The first such facility � Huoshenshan Hospita � with 1,000 beds was completed on February 4.

As of Tuesday, Wuhan has reported a total of 50,008 COVID-19 cases with 2,579 fatalities.

Related Topics

China Wuhan February Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France sees 8% GDP drop this year after lockdown e ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders condemns killing of three civilia ..

3 minutes ago

Federal govt to make final decision about lockdown ..

11 minutes ago

China Says Trade With US Fell by 20% in 1st Quarte ..

5 minutes ago

2 killed in road mishaps in Mianwali

5 minutes ago

CDA to start development work in I-15 by end of mo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.