China signals renewed tech sector support, but concerns linger

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A simple handshake between President Xi Jinping and once-shunned entrepreneur Jack Ma sent Chinese tech stocks booming in recent weeks as it was interpreted as the latest sign the sector is being brought in from the cold -- though experts advise caution.

Beijing launched a regulatory blitz on the industry in 2020 that triggered a massive sell-off, wiping hundreds of billions of Dollars from major tech firms' market value.

But there are increasing signals that it is adopting a friendlier attitude, as domestic economic woes persist and leaders nervously eye a heightened trade war with the United States.

"Beijing cannot accomplish its national ambitions of technological independence from the United States and ultimate dominance of cutting-edge technologies without the private sector," Shehzad Qazi, managing director of China Beige Book, told AFP.

The shock release in late January of a sophisticated AI chatbot by Hangzhou-based start-up DeepSeek -- which matched US rivals' performance seemingly at a fraction of the cost -- could be seen as a stark example of that.

DeepSeek was praised by authorities, with its founder also present at the high-level business symposium where Xi met Ma in Beijing nearly two weeks ago.