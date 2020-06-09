China, Singapore launches 'fast track' while some countries discussing to establish similar arrangements: Spokesperson

China and Singapore had officially launched the "fast track" to facilitate the exchange of necessary business and public officials while some European and neighboring countries were communicating with China to establish similar arrangements, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :China and Singapore had officially launched the "fast track" to facilitate the exchange of necessary business and public officials while some European and neighboring countries were communicating with China to establish similar arrangements, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"After nearly two months of communication and preparation, China and Singapore have officially launched the "fast track" to facilitate the exchange of necessary business and public officials between the two countries yesterday,"Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

She remarked that China and Singapore were important partners of each other. Since the outbreak, the two countries had maintained close cooperation and supported each other.

The spokesperson said it was an important measure for the two countries to resume communication and cooperation and support the resumption of production under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control.

In fact, the "fast track" between China and Singapore was also the first "fast track" established between China and southeast Asian countries, which were beneficial to promoting the economic and social development of the two countries and maintaining the stability of the regional and global industrial and supply chains.

Hua Chunying said in addition, the "fast track" between China and South Korea had also been implemented smoothly with good results and added the "fast track" between China and Germany had been opened recently and welcomed by the economic circles of the both sides.

The first two charter planes equipped with German personnel for resumption and resumption in China had arrived in Tianjin and Shanghai on May 30 and June 4, respectively. Subsequent charter arrangements were also planned and in preparation.

She said there were still some neighboring and European countries that were communicating with China to establish similar arrangements.

"China has been actively taking necessary measures to ensure that foreign personnel engaged in necessary economic, trade, scientific and technological activities come to China." In the context of the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, and under the premise of ensuring epidemic prevention security, we would continue to restore China and foreign personnel exchanges in a gradual and orderly manner, resume work and production for each country, deepen cooperation, and ensure the stability of the industrial and supply chain, she said.