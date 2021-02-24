UrduPoint.com
China, Singapore To Conduct Joint Naval Drill

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:44 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Naval forces of China and Singapore are scheduled to conduct a joint drill in waters near Singapore on Wednesday, according to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

Joint operations of fleet rendezvous, communication, formation movement and joint salvage will be conducted as part of the drill, said Gao Xiucheng, a PLA Navy spokesperson.

The Chinese participants are from the PLA Navy's 36th escort fleet, which is currently in the relevant waters, the spokesperson added.

The joint exercise, conducted based on the two navies' consensus, aims to boost mutual trust, enhance friendship and cooperation and jointly promote the building of a maritime community of shared future, Gao said.

