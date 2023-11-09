Open Menu

China, Singapore Vow To Advance All-round High-quality Future-oriented Partnership

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) -- China and Singapore pledged on Thursday to continue to advance their all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership as bilateral cooperation has shown strong resilience and vitality.

At a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, visiting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said that leaders of the two countries elevated China-Singapore relations to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership in March this year, marking a milestone in the relationship between the two countries.

Han said China will join hands with Singapore to build high-quality "Belt and Road", work together to upgrade cooperation projects between the two countries, seek closer cooperation in people-to-people exchanges and communication, and make better use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, so as to make new contributions to regional prosperity and stability.

For his part, Lee said Singapore and China enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and Singapore is ready to cooperate with China in deepening the alignment of their development strategies.

