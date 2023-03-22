China Single Largest Contributor to UNESCO While US Not Even 'At the Table - Blinken

China is the single largest contributor to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) while the United States is not even "at the table," making it ever more important to change the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"China right now is the single largest contributor to UNESCO that carries a lot of weight. We are not even at the table. it's important that we get back there," Blinken told a US Senate hearing. "I very much believe we should be back in UNESCO, again, not as a gift to UNESCO but because things that are happening at UNESCO actually matter.

"

The non-participation of the United States in the activities of UNESCO deprives Washington of the opportunity to shape the organization's activities as it works on important norms, rules and standards, including for artificial intelligence, Blinken added.

The United States left UNESCO in 2019 after the organization voted to accept Palestine as a member state. If Washington decides to return to UNESCO, it will face a debt of more than $600 million in membership contributions for the past four years.

Following the United States' departure from UNESCO with a 22% share in the organization's budget, China became its main contributor.