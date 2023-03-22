UrduPoint.com

China Single Largest Contributor To UNESCO While US Not Even 'At The Table - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 10:41 PM

China Single Largest Contributor to UNESCO While US Not Even 'At the Table - Blinken

China is the single largest contributor to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) while the United States is not even "at the table," making it ever more important to change the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) China is the single largest contributor to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) while the United States is not even "at the table," making it ever more important to change the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"China right now is the single largest contributor to UNESCO that carries a lot of weight. We are not even at the table. it's important that we get back there," Blinken told a US Senate hearing. "I very much believe we should be back in UNESCO, again, not as a gift to UNESCO but because things that are happening at UNESCO actually matter.

"

The non-participation of the United States in the activities of UNESCO deprives Washington of the opportunity to shape the organization's activities as it works on important norms, rules and standards, including for artificial intelligence, Blinken added.

The United States left UNESCO in 2019 after the organization voted to accept Palestine as a member state. If Washington decides to return to UNESCO, it will face a debt of more than $600 million in membership contributions for the past four years.

Following the United States' departure from UNESCO with a 22% share in the organization's budget, China became its main contributor.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate United Nations Palestine China Washington Budget United States 2019 From Share Weight Million

Recent Stories

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

11 minutes ago
 Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged t ..

Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged to Ceausescu's Collection - Rep ..

12 minutes ago
 Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh ..

Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers dis ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers discuss law and order situation

10 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit ..

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit Georgia on March 23 - Embassy

10 minutes ago
 2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.