BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) China condemned on Wednesday US President Joe Biden's comments that it had faced "enormous problems," saying the United States should focus on its own challenges.

"We hope that the US will be able to focus on solving its own internal problems and play a constructive role in ensuring stability and prosperity in the world," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a daily briefing.

Biden made the comment to the White House press pool on Tuesday but did not go into detail. He suggested in February that the Chinese economy was "not functioning very well" and that Chinese President Xi Jinping also had "enormous problems."

Mao said that any country could face headwinds to its sustained growth but assured the press that the nation would persevere through unity and hard work under the guidance of the Communist Party.