China Slams Germany For Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong In New Strategic Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 10:50 PM

The Chinese embassy in Berlin criticized Germany on Thursday for using divisive issues like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang for attacking Beijing as part of its new government policy on China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Chinese embassy in Berlin criticized Germany on Thursday for using divisive issues like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang for attacking Beijing as part of its new government policy on China.

"China firmly opposes using issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, sea straits and human rights to interfere in China's internal affairs, distort and smear China, and even damage China's core interests. China will resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests," it said.

The German Foreign Office released a 40-page strategy on Thursday that describes China as simultaneously "a partner, competitor and systemic rival" that has been pursuing its interests far more assertively and is attempting to reshape what Western allies term as a rules-based international order.

On Taiwan, Germany said that the One-China policy would remain the basis for its actions but that also had close relations with the island and would support its involvement in international organizations. It also accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong's autonomy and violating human rights in the Xinjiang province.

