China Slams 'groundless' Claims Of Cyberattack On US Treasury
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Beijing on Tuesday hit back at accusations that a China state-sponsored actor was behind a cyber breach at the US Treasury Department, calling the claims "groundless".
The Treasury said the attack resulted in access to some of its workstations, according to a letter to Congress seen by AFP.
According to the Treasury, the incident happened earlier this month, when the actor compromised a third-party cybersecurity service provider and was able to remotely access the workstations and some unclassified documents.
China denied the claims, with the foreign ministry saying Beijing "has always opposed all forms of hacker attacks, and we are even more opposed to the spread of false information against China for political purposes".
"We have stated our position many times regarding such groundless accusations that lack evidence," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
Recent Stories
China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December
Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival
UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024
Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne
Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach
Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31
Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Ter ..
Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..
More Stories From World
-
China slams 'groundless' claims of cyberattack on US Treasury5 minutes ago
-
S. Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon15 minutes ago
-
China says shared Covid information 'without holding anything back'15 minutes ago
-
S. Korea starts releasing Jeju Air crash victims to families25 minutes ago
-
Xi says China must apply 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 202535 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to begin its 2-year term as UN Security Council's non-permanent member on Wednesday35 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Saleem begins tenure as Pakistan’s new envoy to Canada45 minutes ago
-
World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil, and Trump55 minutes ago
-
Chinese college strengthens China-Pakistan educational ties with vocational training for youth55 minutes ago
-
New BRI barter hub opens in Xiong'an with RMB 4.5 billion in deals55 minutes ago
-
Gauff, Paolini on fire as USA, Italy surge into United Cup quarters1 hour ago
-
China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom1 hour ago