UrduPoint.com

China Slams Truss's Trip To Taiwan As Attempt To Regain Popularity At Expense Of Islanders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China Slams Truss's Trip to Taiwan as Attempt to Regain Popularity at Expense of Islanders

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is currently on a visit to Taiwan, of trying to remind herself after losing popularity, and said that the Taiwanese leadership was spending money of ordinary islanders to enlist the support of the retired foreign politician.

On Tuesday, the former UK prime minister arrived to the island with a five-day working visit. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry welcomed Truss's support for the island, while the Chinese Embassy in London called her visit "a dangerous political show which will do nothing but harm to the UK." The trip was also harshly criticized by some representatives of the UK parliament.

"Separate British politicians who have lost their popularity use Taiwan to remind themselves, they do this solely for their own political interests. I have noticed that there was a lot of criticism in various UK circles of Truss's visit to Taiwan. It was called the show and the worst manifestation of 'blogging diplomacy'," Wang told a press conference.

The spokesman also noted that Truss's visit would harm not only the United Kingdom, but also Taiwan and its residents.

"Taiwan's (ruling) Democratic Progressive Party spent money of ordinary taxpayers to please the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. This is not manifestation of love for Taiwan, this is its sale," Wang added.

This opinion was shared by Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, who said that the Taiwanese leadership was using tax money to "buy" some retired politicians opposed to Beijing.

"However, no matter how much money they spend, no matter how much they repeat the same thing, it will not change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, it will not shake the international status of the one-China principle", Ma told a press briefing.

He also recalled that, as some Taiwanese media reported, Truss had been invited to the island by the foundation that analyzes the Cross-Taiwan-Strait relations and provides suggestions of policies for the Taiwanese authorities.

"Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party has recently carried out a number of external interaction activities through this foundation. We have already taken disciplinary measures against it. If the reports are true, then we may take new ones," Ma added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Parliament Visit Sale London Beijing Buy Taipei Same Independence United Kingdom Money May Media From Government Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision ..

Ministry of Finance announces UAE Cabinet Decision on treatment of natural perso ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2 ..

MoHAP clinches platinum award for Best Smart App 2023 at Global Excellence Award ..

17 minutes ago
 World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.