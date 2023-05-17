(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is currently on a visit to Taiwan, of trying to remind herself after losing popularity, and said that the Taiwanese leadership was spending money of ordinary islanders to enlist the support of the retired foreign politician.

On Tuesday, the former UK prime minister arrived to the island with a five-day working visit. The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry welcomed Truss's support for the island, while the Chinese Embassy in London called her visit "a dangerous political show which will do nothing but harm to the UK." The trip was also harshly criticized by some representatives of the UK parliament.

"Separate British politicians who have lost their popularity use Taiwan to remind themselves, they do this solely for their own political interests. I have noticed that there was a lot of criticism in various UK circles of Truss's visit to Taiwan. It was called the show and the worst manifestation of 'blogging diplomacy'," Wang told a press conference.

The spokesman also noted that Truss's visit would harm not only the United Kingdom, but also Taiwan and its residents.

"Taiwan's (ruling) Democratic Progressive Party spent money of ordinary taxpayers to please the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. This is not manifestation of love for Taiwan, this is its sale," Wang added.

This opinion was shared by Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, who said that the Taiwanese leadership was using tax money to "buy" some retired politicians opposed to Beijing.

"However, no matter how much money they spend, no matter how much they repeat the same thing, it will not change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, it will not shake the international status of the one-China principle", Ma told a press briefing.

He also recalled that, as some Taiwanese media reported, Truss had been invited to the island by the foundation that analyzes the Cross-Taiwan-Strait relations and provides suggestions of policies for the Taiwanese authorities.

"Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party has recently carried out a number of external interaction activities through this foundation. We have already taken disciplinary measures against it. If the reports are true, then we may take new ones," Ma added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.