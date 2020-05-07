UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Slams US After Trump Virus 'attack' Claim

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:27 PM

China slams US after Trump virus 'attack' claim

China accused the United States on Thursday of trying to shift blame over the coronavirus, after President Donald Trump said the pandemic was a worse "attack" than Pearl Harbor or 9/11

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :China accused the United States on Thursday of trying to shift blame over the coronavirus, after President Donald Trump said the pandemic was a worse "attack" than Pearl Harbor or 9/11.

Tension between the world's two biggest economies has reached fever pitch in recent days as they have exchanged barbed comments on each other's handling of the virus.

"We urge the US side to stop shifting the blame to China and turn to facts," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing.

On Wednesday Trump drew analogies with the virus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year, and infamous military and terrorist attacks on the United States.

"This is really the worst attack we've ever had," Trump told reporters. "This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center.

" The Japanese assault on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii drew the United States into World War II.

The September 11, 2001 militants attacks on that killed about 3,000 people and triggered two decades of war.

Trump said the coronavirus pandemic "should never have happened".

"Could have been stopped at the source. Could have been stopped in China," he said.

Hua responded: "They might say the pandemic is comparable to Pearl Harbor or 9/11, but the enemy facing the US is the novel coronavirus".

She said Washington should "fight side-by-side" with Beijing instead of as "enemies".

Hua added that "lots of foreign countries, experts and scientists have all made positive comments on China's effective virus prevention and control.""But the US alone has made some very disharmonious, untruthful and insincere remarks," said Hua.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants World China Washington Trump Wuhan Beijing United States September World War All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq choose Imran Khan a ..

4 minutes ago

Road accidents claim 6 lives, leave 710 others inj ..

13 minutes ago

Win the Exclusive Camon 15 by Participating in TEC ..

19 minutes ago

Two booked for violating Ramazan act in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Spain Records 213 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 ..

13 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says City May Have Up to 300,000 Coro ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.