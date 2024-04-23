China Slams US Claims It Is Fuelling Ukraine War
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) China condemned on Tuesday as "groundless accusations" US claims that Beijing was fuelling the Ukraine war by supplying components to Russia which it uses for its military expansion.
China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.
Beijing says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.
And ahead of a planned visit to Beijing by top diplomat Antony Blinken this week, the United States had accused China of helping Russia carry out its biggest militarisation since Soviet times.
Following a G7 ministers meeting in Capri last week, Blinken said: "when it comes to Russia's defence industrial base, the Primary contributor in this moment to that is China," adding that this is "allowing Russia to continue the aggression against Ukraine".
In response, China on Tuesday furiously defended its right to "normal trade ties" with all countries, including Russia.
