China Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to 'Summit for Democracy'

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized the United States for inviting Taiwan, considered by China as part of its territory, to the "Summit for Democracy" which President Joe Biden will host virtually in December.

"China is firmly opposed to inviting Taiwan to the US-hosted 'Summit for Democracy'," spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

Taiwan is among 110 countries invited to the December 9-10 virtual summit, according to a list of participants published by the US Department of State on its website. China has not been invited, along with other countries Washington believes are not committed to democracy.

Taiwan's foreign policy office thanked the United States for the opportunity. The summit will see government leaders hammer out initiatives to counter authoritarianism, corruption, and promote human rights.