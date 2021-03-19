UrduPoint.com
China Slams US For Violating Protocol During Talks In Alaska, Baseless Criticism - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

China Slams US for Violating Protocol During Talks in Alaska, Baseless Criticism - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Beijing has accused Washington of violating the protocol during the talks in Alaska as well as inappropriate treatment of the Chinese delegation, Chinese media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan launched talks with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska. The first session of the negotiations has reportedly come to an end.

"The Chinese mission has arrived at the [US] invitation in Anchorage with sincere intentions to hold strategic dialogue with the United States and was preparing [for the consultations] in line with the protocol earlier agreed by both parties.

However, the US party has significantly gone beyond the time limit during the opening speech resorting to baseless attacks and accusations concerning the Chinese foreign and internal policy, thus provoking a conflict. This is not in line with the ethics of the treatment of the guests and violates the diplomatic protocol. The Chinese party has made a harsh response," a member of the Chinese delegation told China Central Television.

