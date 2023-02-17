UrduPoint.com

China Slams US Gun Policy After Chinese Students Injured In Michigan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday criticized the United States' gun policy as a deadly "disease" of American society, following the Michigan State University shooting in which two students from China were wounded.

"The problem of gun violence is a deadly, intractable disease hanging over American society," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that some politicians in the US have long ignored the right to life of their own people. Faced with the escalating problem of gun proliferation, they continue to debate but do nothing, all while criticizing the human rights situation in other countries, the diplomat said.

"We call on the US to face its own problems, take effective measures and actually do something to protect the right to life of its people and foreign nationals in the United States," Wang added.

The spokesman also expressed his condolences to the victims and families of the injured and dead. China provided consular assistance to the injured Chinese students as quickly as possible, he said.

The shooting occurred on Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and critically injuring five. According to police, the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, who had no connection to the university, was found dead after the shooting spree, and his motive is still unknown. According to a Fox news report citing police, McRae was charged in the summer of 2019 with carrying a loaded gun without a concealed weapon permit. He was sentenced to 18 months' probation, which ended in May 2021.

