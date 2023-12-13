China slams US House committee that urged economic reset

Beijing said on Wednesday a bipartisan US committee that recommended a more aggressive approach to handling competition with China was "full of prejudice and hostility", accusing it of smears and attacks

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Beijing said on Wednesday a bipartisan US committee that recommended a more aggressive approach to handling competition with China was "full of prejudice and hostility", accusing it of smears and attacks.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Tuesday called for a "reset" of Washington's economic ties with Beijing, including moving China from its current tariff classification.

While many recommendations might not immediately be taken up by lawmakers, the proposals could lead to bipartisan legislation in the future.

China slammed the committee on Wednesday as "dedicated to attacking and smearing China".

"It is full of prejudice and hostility and can be said to be completely irrational," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

"The United States should earnestly respect market economy principles and international trade rules to create a favourable environment for China-US economic and trade cooperation, rather than the opposite."