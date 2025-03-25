China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) China on Tuesday accused the United States of "interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs" after President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on imports from countries that bought oil and gas from the South American nation.

On Monday, Trump said the new levy, effective from April 2, would apply to all goods entering the United States from countries that buy Venezuelan oil.

China is the largest importer of Venezuelan oil, while other buyers include India, Spain, and the United States itself.

"We call on the US to stop interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs (and) abolish the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Venezuela," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.

He urged the United States to "do more things that are conducive to the peace, stability and development of Venezuela and other countries".

Venezuela has been under US sanctions for years, including a new round in January that increased the rewards offered for information that led to the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro and other government officials.