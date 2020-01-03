UrduPoint.com
China Slams US Strike On Iraq, Says Opposes Military Force Use In International Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 PM

China Slams US strike on Iraq, Says Opposes Military Force Use in International Relations

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed the US strike on Iraq that killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and said that it opposed the use of military force in international relations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry has slammed the US strike on Iraq that killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and said that it opposed the use of military force in international relations.

"We are closely following this incident. China has consistently opposed the use of military force in international relations," the ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Friday.

