China Slams US Withdrawal From Iran Nuclear Deal As Disregard For Int'l Commitments

Thu 09th January 2020

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The United States has neglected its international commitments by withdrawing unilaterally from the Iran nuclear agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

The spokesman's remarks came a day after the US president called on signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to abandon the nuclear deal and work together to forge a new one. The US withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran shortly thereafter.

"The United States' unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA is a disregard for international law and international commitments. [US] maximum pressure on Iran and obstruction of the agreement implementation for other parties is the main reason for the crisis around Iran's nuclear deal," the spokesman said at a briefing.

Geng added that the escalating situation in the middle East posed a serious challenge to the agreement, which was important for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

In addition, he said that the international community should proceed from a long-term perspective, protect the JCPOA and help ease tensions in the Middle East.

A year after the US withdrew from the JCPOA, Tehran began steadily abandoning its obligations under the deal every 60 days. On Sunday, Iran announced that it had dropped out of all commitments and therefore had no more restrictions on its nuclear program.

More Stories From World

