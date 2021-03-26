China Slams West for 'Vaccine Nationalism' After EU Toughens Export Rules

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) China believes that countries sitting on vaccine supplies is an example of "vaccine nationalism," which is bad for the global effort to roll back the pandemic, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"We think it is a mistake," Hua Chunying told a news briefing.

She spoke after European Union leaders on Thursday gave backing in principle to tighter vaccine export controls, following a spat with the AstraZeneca drugmaker over supply cuts.

"It should be clear to all that China believes that vaccines should be a global common good.

As long as there is a single person who is unsafe no one should feel absolutely safe," Hua said.

This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron insinuated that the EU was locked in a war of influence with China, one of the world's two largest vaccine producers.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said that China was ready to work closely with other countries, including France, in order to "strengthen international cooperation in the vaccine department."