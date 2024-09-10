Open Menu

China Slaps Lifetime Football Bans On 43 Over Gambling, Match-fixing

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

China slaps lifetime football bans on 43 over gambling, match-fixing

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Chinese football on Tuesday banned 43 people for life over alleged gambling and match-fixing, including three former China internationals and South Korean player Son Jun-ho, state news agency Xinhua said.

Beijing has in recent years deepened a crackdown on corruption in Chinese sports, especially football, and jailed several top officials.

The 43 were among 128 people implicated in total in a two-year probe into illegal gambling and match-fixing in the domestic game, China's public security ministry said.

The news came hours before a home 2026 World Cup qualifier between China and Saudi Arabia.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) accused Son, who played for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League, of participating in match-fixing and taking bribes.

The international midfielder returned to South Korea in March this year after being held in China since May 2023.

Also on the lifetime ban list is former Chinese international Jin Jingdao, who also played for Shandong Taishan.

China's football governing body has itself been under scrutiny -- about 10 high-ranking CFA officials have so far been brought down in corruption probes.

The government in March handed a lifetime prison sentence to Chen Xuyuan, the former chairman of the CFA, for receiving what it called "particularly huge" bribes.

In August, a Chinese court gave 11 years of jail time to Li Yuyi, a former vice president of the Chinese Football Association, also for taking bribes.

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Sports China Jail Beijing South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea March May August Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

3 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

12 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

12 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

12 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

12 hours ago
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

12 hours ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

12 hours ago
 Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

12 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence a ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

12 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues befo ..

Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..

12 hours ago
 DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vacc ..

DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

12 hours ago

More Stories From World