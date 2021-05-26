UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Slaps Reciprocal Sanctions On US Official Over Religious Freedom Report

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

China Slaps Reciprocal Sanctions on US Official Over Religious Freedom Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) China has decided to introduce sanctions against a top US official responsible for the latest report on international religious freedom, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to the US side's actions to support evil cults and introduced one-sided sanctions against Chinese officials based on lies and false information, China has decided to sanction United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner Johnnie Moore," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a regular press briefing.

Zhao called on the United States to correct its mistakes by canceling the sanctions against Chinese officials and stop interfering with Chinese domestic affairs over religious issues.

The US sanctioned Yu Hui, former office director of the Central Leading Group on Preventing and Dealing with Heretical Religions, of Chengdu, Sichuan Province on May 12, when the State Department released its 2020 Report to Congress on International Religious Freedom.

Sanctions against Yu were introduced because of his role in the "arbitrary detention of Falun Gong practitioners for their spiritual beliefs."

China named Falun Gong as an evil cult and launched a campaign to root out its influence in the country in 1999.

Related Topics

China Chengdu Falun United States May Congress 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Ban on Electrici ..

2 minutes ago

US State Secretary Extends Invitation to Israeli P ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Authorities Fail to React to Threats Again ..

2 minutes ago

5.4-magnitude quake hits 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Ton ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post opens 1200 more new DFPOs

2 minutes ago

KP records gradual decline in coronavirus cases: R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.