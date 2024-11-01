China, Slovakia Upgrade Ties To 'strategic Partnership'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday agreed to upgrade bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, an official said.
Visiting Premier Fico met with President Xi and discussed bilateral issues, including enhancement of trade and investment.
Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the two sides also decided to commence a 15-day visa-free travel for citizen of Slovakia to China.
"The two countries have decided to elevate bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. This will give another strong boost to their cooperation," Hua said on X.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Slovakia.
Bilateral trade between China and Slovakia stood at $7.41 billion in 2023. Slovakia's exports to China was $3.11 billion while Chinese export stood at $4.3 billion.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From World
-
WHO 'deeply concerned' about 'rising attacks' on Lebanon healthcare9 minutes ago
-
Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after Beirut strikes19 minutes ago
-
Jadeja, Sundar help India bowl out New Zealand for 235 in third Test19 minutes ago
-
Japan and EU announce new defence pact19 minutes ago
-
Spain boosts troop numbers in search for flood missing29 minutes ago
-
N.Korea says will stand by Russia until 'victory' in Ukraine39 minutes ago
-
Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister1 hour ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead1 hour ago
-
Talks between Russian, N.Korean foreign ministers begin in Moscow: Russian ministry2 hours ago
-
Spotlight on half-backs as Springboks eye tour sweep2 hours ago
-
Performance review meeting held under chair of DC2 hours ago
-
Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election2 hours ago