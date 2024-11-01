Open Menu

China, Slovakia Upgrade Ties To 'strategic Partnership'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday agreed to upgrade bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, an official said.

Visiting Premier Fico met with President Xi and discussed bilateral issues, including enhancement of trade and investment.

Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said the two sides also decided to commence a 15-day visa-free travel for citizen of Slovakia to China.

"The two countries have decided to elevate bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. This will give another strong boost to their cooperation," Hua said on X.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Slovakia.

Bilateral trade between China and Slovakia stood at $7.41 billion in 2023. Slovakia's exports to China was $3.11 billion while Chinese export stood at $4.3 billion.

