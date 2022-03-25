China, Solomon Islands Are Conventional Security Cooperation Partners - Foreign Ministry

China and the Solomon Islands have developed a conventional security cooperation that is in line with international law and international practice, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) China and the Solomon Islands have developed a conventional security cooperation that is in line with international law and international practice, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Earlier this week, The Financial TImes reported on a security cooperation agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, which says that ships of the Chinese army docked in the Solomon Islands will be protected by members of the Chinese security personnel. In addition, Chinese forces can be called upon in case of social unrest in the Solomon Islands and to protect Chinese personnel and projects.

"China and the Solomon Islands, as two sovereign and independent states, develop conventional cooperation in the field of law and order, as well as security, on the basis of equal treatment and mutual benefit, which is in accordance with the international law and practice," Wang told a briefing.

The appropriate cooperation contributes to maintaining public order in the Solomon Islands, promotes peace and stability in the region, as well as the common interests of China and other countries in the region, Wang added.

However, he did not answer the question whether the security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, which circulated in the media, is genuine.