China, Solomon Islands establish diplomatic relations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :China and the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations, Chine foreign ministry said here on Saturday.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele of the Solomon Islands in Beijing.

After the talk, they signed the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People's Republic of China and the Solomon Islands.

The two countries have recognized each other and established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level effective from the date of signature of this communique.