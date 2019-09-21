UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Solomon Islands Establish Diplomatic Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:53 PM

China, Solomon Islands establish diplomatic relations

China and the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations, Chine foreign ministry said here on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :China and the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations, Chine foreign ministry said here on Saturday.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Jeremiah Manele of the Solomon Islands in Beijing.

After the talk, they signed the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the People's Republic of China and the Solomon Islands.

The two countries have recognized each other and established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level effective from the date of signature of this communique.

Related Topics

China Beijing Solomon Islands From

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

12 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

27 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

1 hour ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

1 hour ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.