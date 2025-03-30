Open Menu

China, South Korea And Japan Agree To Strengthen Free Trade

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM

China, South Korea and Japan agree to strengthen free trade

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) China, South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to strengthen free trade, according to a joint statement from their top officials meeting in Seoul.

The meeting -- the first at that level in five years -- comes after US President Donald Trump has thrown global trade into turmoil with a raft of punitive tariffs on a huge range of imports, including cars, trucks, and auto parts.

South Korea and Japan are major auto exporters, while China has also been hit hard by new US tariffs.

The meeting was attended by South Korea's industry minister Ahn Duk-geun, his Japanese counterpart Yoji Muto, and China's Wang Wentao.

The three countries called for their negotiations for a comprehensive trilateral free-trade agreement to be speeded up, and agreed to create "a predictable trade and investment environment", a statement said.

South Korea Ahn said the three countries must respond "jointly" to shared global challenges.

"Today's economic and trade environment is marked by increasing fragmentation of the global economy," he said.

Trump has promised tariffs tailored to each trading partner from April 2 to remedy practices he deems unfair.

But he also told reporters last week that there would be "flexibility", and markets appeared to react with some relief at the end of last week.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

11 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

11 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

11 hours ago

More Stories From World