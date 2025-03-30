China, South Korea And Japan Agree To Strengthen Free Trade
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) China, South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to strengthen free trade, according to a joint statement from their top officials meeting in Seoul.
The meeting -- the first at that level in five years -- comes after US President Donald Trump has thrown global trade into turmoil with a raft of punitive tariffs on a huge range of imports, including cars, trucks, and auto parts.
South Korea and Japan are major auto exporters, while China has also been hit hard by new US tariffs.
The meeting was attended by South Korea's industry minister Ahn Duk-geun, his Japanese counterpart Yoji Muto, and China's Wang Wentao.
The three countries called for their negotiations for a comprehensive trilateral free-trade agreement to be speeded up, and agreed to create "a predictable trade and investment environment", a statement said.
South Korea Ahn said the three countries must respond "jointly" to shared global challenges.
"Today's economic and trade environment is marked by increasing fragmentation of the global economy," he said.
Trump has promised tariffs tailored to each trading partner from April 2 to remedy practices he deems unfair.
But he also told reporters last week that there would be "flexibility", and markets appeared to react with some relief at the end of last week.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From World
-
Morocco 'water highway' averts crisis in big cities but doubts over sustainability1 minute ago
-
Sudan army chief says war will not end until RSF lays down its arms1 minute ago
-
AI-powered drones track down fires in German forests2 minutes ago
-
Hudson's Bay Company: from fur trade to department store downfall2 minutes ago
-
China, South Korea and Japan agree to strengthen free trade2 minutes ago
-
Aftershocks rattle Mandalay as rescuers search for survivors in Myanmar quake2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Miami Open result11 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka sinks Pegula to win Miami Open11 minutes ago
-
UK announces £10 million for Myanmar quake relief11 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Ford Championship scores11 minutes ago
-
They work, pay taxes and call US home -- but risk deportation11 minutes ago