China, South Korea, Nauru Join COVAX Vaccine Program - WHO Director-General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) China, South Korea and the Pacific island nation of Nauru joined the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) international program, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday during a virtual briefing.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.

"This week, China, the Republic of Korea and Nauru joined the COVAX facilities bringing the total number of countries and economists that are part of the global initiative for vaccine access to 171," Tedros said, adding that the world health body was also in negotiations "with the rest of the countries."