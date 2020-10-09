UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, South Korea, Nauru Join COVAX Vaccine Program - WHO Director-General

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:33 PM

China, South Korea, Nauru Join COVAX Vaccine Program - WHO Director-General

China, South Korea and the Pacific island nation of Nauru joined the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) international program, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday during a virtual briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) China, South Korea and the Pacific island nation of Nauru joined the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) international program, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday during a virtual briefing.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.

"This week, China, the Republic of Korea and Nauru joined the COVAX facilities bringing the total number of countries and economists that are part of the global initiative for vaccine access to 171," Tedros said, adding that the world health body was also in negotiations "with the rest of the countries."

Related Topics

World China Alliance South Korea Nauru From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

51 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

2 hours ago

Mental Health Day to be marked on Oct 10

3 minutes ago

Kanwel Naseer attends 'Kuch Yadain Kuch Batain' as ..

3 minutes ago

MIller fastest in French MotoGP practice

3 minutes ago

IOM Urges Meeting Needs of 2.7Mln Migrants Strande ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.