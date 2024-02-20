Open Menu

China, Spain To Lift Bilateral Ties To Higher Level: Chinese FM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

China, Spain to lift bilateral ties to higher level: Chinese FM

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Spain so as to lift bilateral ties to a higher level, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez here on Tuesday.

To this end, China stands ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China and Spain celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties last year, and leaders of both countries reviewed the successful experience of bilateral exchanges and charted the course for future development from a strategic perspective, he said.

Standing at a new starting point, China stands ready to work with Spain, in the spirit of mutual trust, mutual respect, equal treatment, and win-win cooperation, to usher in a more glorious 50 years of bilateral relations, Wang said.

