China, Spain vow to cement bilateral ties

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles pledged on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral ties between the countries.

During a meeting with Borrell on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, Wang congratulated Borrell on his nomination as the European Union (EU)'s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Wang said that China-Spain relations now enjoy a sound momentum of development and both sides are actively implementing the important results of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Spain last year.

China is willing to continue strengthening exchanges with Spain, and push for new progress in bilateral cooperation in various fields, he said.

Europe is an important force in a multipolar world, said the Chinese foreign minister, adding that China has always attached strategic importance to the role of Europe, consistently supported the process of European integration, and supported Europe in playing a more important role in international affairs.

China is ready to strengthen communication and enhance mutual trust with the new EU leadership, accelerate the completion of negotiations on the China-EU investment treaty, start the China-EU free trade process at an early date, upgrade practical cooperation in various fields and make more concrete progress in strengthening the China-EU partnership on peace, growth, reform and civilization, he said.

He hopes that the EU could take a comprehensive and objective view of China's development, continue to keep its trade and investment markets open and provide a fair environment for Chinese companies to invest in Europe, Wang said.

For his part, Borrell said Xi's historic visit to Spain last year has played a strong role in guiding bilateral relations, and he would like to play a part in promoting the better development of Spanish-Chinese and European-Chinese relations.

He added that Spain respects China's position on issues concerning core interests such as sovereignty and security, opposes protectionism and trade wars, and does not support unreasonable restrictions on high-tech enterprises.

He also hopes that Europe and China will enjoy closer communication and coordination in peacefully resolving regional hotspot issues and strengthening cooperation with Africa, Borrell said.