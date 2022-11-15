China Speaks for Ceasefire in Ukraine, Start of Talks - Xi Jinping

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) China speaks for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks, the international community must create conditions for this, President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

According to China Central Television, the sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, and Xi stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear: China speaks for a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and peace talks.

The Chinese leader said the international community should create conditions for this, and China will keep playing its constructive role.