UrduPoint.com

China Speaks For Ceasefire In Ukraine, Start Of Talks - Xi Jinping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 07:30 AM

China Speaks for Ceasefire in Ukraine, Start of Talks - Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) China speaks for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of peace talks, the international community must create conditions for this, President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

According to China Central Television, the sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, and Xi stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear: China speaks for a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and peace talks.

The Chinese leader said the international community should create conditions for this, and China will keep playing its constructive role.

Related Topics

Ukraine China TV Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

7 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

7 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

7 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

7 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

7 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.