Open Menu

China Speeds Up Development Of 6G Technology

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

China speeds up development of 6G technology

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday announced measures to expedite the development and innovation of 6G technology

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday announced measures to expedite the development and innovation of 6G technology.

The ministry has collaborated with pertinent departments to set development objectives, advance technological research and development, and foster global cooperation, said Zhang Yunming, vice minister of MIIT.

As part of its policy support, the ministry has also facilitated the formation of the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group and allocated the 6GHz spectrum for 5G and 6G systems, he added.

In the subsequent steps, the ministry will solidify the foundations for 6G application and facilitate inter-sector collaboration to nurture a robust 6G ecosystem, while also propelling the formulation of globally unified 6G standards, Zhang said.

Related Topics

Technology China 5G Industry

Recent Stories

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chi ..

Samina Zehri condemns incident of terrorism in Chillas

26 seconds ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team o ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistani women cricket team on winning T20 series

28 seconds ago
 Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

Gaza reaching 'humanity's darkest hour': WHO

33 seconds ago
 Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

3 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

5 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

5 minutes ago
Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

3 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

17 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

17 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

17 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World