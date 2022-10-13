China Stands Against Weaponizing, Politicizing Trade, Economy - Foreign Ministry

China has always been against politicizing and weaponizing trade and economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Treasury

On Wednesday, US Treasury

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington should prevent Beijing from using trade as a weapon, adding that Russia is already doing so amid the conflict in Ukraine.

"China is always against politicization and weaponization of economic and trade issues. We are committed to defending liberalization and facilitation of global trade and investment, and defending the stability of global industrial and supply chains. It is the unilateral and protectionist practices of certain countries that have impeded international economic and trade cooperation," Mao told a briefing.

The diplomat also urged the global community to forgo the policy of unilateralism and protectionism that impede international trade and economic cooperation.