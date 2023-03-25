China Stands for Peaceful Coexistence, Win-Win Cooperation With US - Foreign Minister

Beijing has always advocated mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between China and the United States a stance that has not changed, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Beijing has always advocated mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between China and the United States a stance that has not changed, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Saturday.

