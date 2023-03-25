UrduPoint.com

China Stands For Peaceful Coexistence, Win-Win Cooperation With US - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 08:16 PM

China Stands for Peaceful Coexistence, Win-Win Cooperation With US - Foreign Minister

Beijing has always advocated mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between China and the United States a stance that has not changed, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Beijing has always advocated mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between China and the United States a stance that has not changed, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Saturday.

"China's stance on the development of healthy, stable and constructive China-US relations has not changed, (Beijing) has always advocated mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the US," Qin said at a meeting with US business representatives in Beijing, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Business China Beijing United States

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

1 hour ago
 Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

26 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

ASI suspended for maltreatment of senior citizen

26 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in accident

Man dies, one injured in accident

26 minutes ago
 Three suspected robbers held

Three suspected robbers held

26 minutes ago
 ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sin ..

ECP finalises arrangements for repolling in 15 Sindh districts

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.