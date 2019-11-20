UrduPoint.com
China Stands Ready To Provide Platform For Intra-Afghan Dialogue : Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

China stands ready to provide platform for intra-Afghan dialogue : Spokesperson

China on Wednesday said it was in communication with all relevant parties in Afghanistan to hold an intra-Afghan meeting here to facilitate the peace and reconciliation process

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :China on Wednesday said it was in communication with all relevant parties in Afghanistan to hold an intra-Afghan meeting here to facilitate the peace and reconciliation process.

"Currently, regarding intra Afghan meeting in China, we are in communication with all parties in Afghanistan," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

China, he said, firmly supports the broad, inclusive, peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

"We support parties in Afghanistan including the government and Taliban to engage in constructive dialogue," he added.

The spokesperson said that on the basis of respect and will of all parties in Afghanistan, China stands ready to provide a platform for dialogue between them and to facilitate the peace and reconciliation process.

According to media reports, the Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on Thursday (November 21) in Beijing which now have been delayed.

The spokesperson did not specifically give details as to why the talks have been delayed and when the talks will be held again, who will attend and what will be the key items on the agenda.

